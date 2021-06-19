Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Sykes Enterprises worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock worth $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

