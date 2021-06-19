Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $958.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $958.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00438448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

