Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Analysis

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gravity and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.92%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Gravity.

Risk & Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 2.61 $50.16 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.31 $25.66 million ($0.86) -9.07

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29% Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

