GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $144.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $566.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.