Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

