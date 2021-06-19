Grin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $4.02 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,967.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.42 or 0.06178893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.31 or 0.01580048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00435300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00144902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.74 or 0.00774978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00439328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00360279 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,211,880 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.