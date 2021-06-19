Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.32% of Grubhub worth $73,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

GRUB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 7,181,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

