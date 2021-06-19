Gulden Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $32,127.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00432061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,191,065 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.