Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $225.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.47 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

