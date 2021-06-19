Handshake Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $83.08 million and $378,893.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,389.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.02 or 0.06109235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.02 or 0.01551371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00428935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00142615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00752023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00435847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00360364 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 397,336,133 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

