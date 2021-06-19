Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

