Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $19.94. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,354 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

