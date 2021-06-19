Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.