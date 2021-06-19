HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.07 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

