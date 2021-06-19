Harvest Finance Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $697,844.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $53.61 or 0.00150788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

