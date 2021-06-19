Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $91.03. 1,126,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

