HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $630,221.50 and $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

