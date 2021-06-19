Hashgard Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $202,366.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

