HashNet BitEco Trading 93.5% Lower Over Last Week (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $67,208.01 and $1,599.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 93.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.
HashNet BitEco Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “
