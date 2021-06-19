Haven Protocol Price Hits $9.54 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.28 million and approximately $691,742.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00026975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,365.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.54 or 0.06109159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.79 or 0.01554600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00428905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00142494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.60 or 0.00748181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00435850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00359125 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,600,086 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

