Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $9.96

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.96 or 0.00027692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $145.25 million and $1.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,953.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.46 or 0.06237168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.75 or 0.01593031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00441914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.45 or 0.00768902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00437621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00370558 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,589,452 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

