HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $13.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the highest is $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.