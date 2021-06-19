HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 174,469 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $57,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 823,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

