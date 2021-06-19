Head to Head Analysis: Canoo (GOEV) vs. Its Competitors

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Canoo to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -7.17 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$64.31 million -53.59

Canoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -29.59% 2.48% -0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 578 2317 2743 75 2.41

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Canoo rivals beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

