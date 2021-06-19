Head to Head Analysis: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) vs. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Taylor Morrison Home 6.01% 12.67% 5.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $6.13 billion 0.56 $243.44 million $3.24 8.24

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Landsea Homes and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taylor Morrison Home 0 5 6 0 2.55

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.97%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, William Lyon Signature, and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

