Head to Head Comparison: Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) & AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Crawford United has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crawford United and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $85.07 million 1.16 $5.84 million $1.76 16.48 AMETEK $4.54 billion 6.65 $872.44 million $3.95 33.08

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crawford United and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMETEK 0 0 5 0 3.00

Crawford United currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Crawford United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crawford United is more favorable than AMETEK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of Crawford United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 8.21% 19.74% 6.81% AMETEK 17.81% 15.97% 8.91%

Summary

AMETEK beats Crawford United on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. The Industrial Hose segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for healthcare facilities and educational institutions. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

