Head to Head Contrast: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86% LCI Industries 6.51% 23.05% 9.19%

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 128.16 -$81.51 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.14 $158.44 million $6.49 19.40

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviz Technologies and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 LCI Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

