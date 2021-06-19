Head-To-Head Review: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67 IHS Markit 0 5 10 0 2.67

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.61%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $89.23, suggesting a potential downside of 17.52%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26% IHS Markit 12.36% 11.30% 5.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $346.93 million 2.79 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -82.85 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 10.69 $870.70 million $2.32 46.63

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit beats EverQuote on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

