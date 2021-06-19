Head-To-Head Survey: Eargo (EAR) and The Competition

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eargo to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.18% -60.43% -14.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 301 1216 2128 84 2.53

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.70 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.67

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

