Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $46,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 594,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 1,132,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

