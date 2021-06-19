Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 224,091 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $60,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $171.32. 1,047,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

