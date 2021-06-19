Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 992.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. 5,397,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,860. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

