Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6,546.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $59,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,532,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.