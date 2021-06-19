Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 763,200 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 304.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Ally Financial worth $45,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,952. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

