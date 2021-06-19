Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 91,445 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.