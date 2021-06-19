Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 839,803 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,950,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of L Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.78. 5,261,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.