Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 928,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,635 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $78,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $71.62. 27,666,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.24. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

