Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $46.01 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Shaw Communications worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,071. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.