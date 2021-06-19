Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $47.49 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 407,323 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of eBay worth $47,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

EBAY traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 11,438,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

