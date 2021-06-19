Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $50.01 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 590.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $50,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.47.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

