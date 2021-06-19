Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,585 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,881,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,809,236. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

