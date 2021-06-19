Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $59.42 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,989,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,415,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 655,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,775,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

