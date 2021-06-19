Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 115,514 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,514 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $473.40. 1,571,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $478.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

