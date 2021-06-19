Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 22,922 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded down $51.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,242.61. 482,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,341.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

