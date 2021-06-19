Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 357,412 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $52,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.94. 2,770,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

