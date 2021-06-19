Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 74,473 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,473 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.02. 3,882,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,133. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

