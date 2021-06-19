Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 95,363 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,363 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $63,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

