Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $47.61 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,605,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 73,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $9.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $311.27 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

