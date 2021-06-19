Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,916 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $46,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Equinix stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $822.77. 3,751,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,778. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

