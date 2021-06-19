Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 309,229 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $71,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

